Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that the country has taken strict measures to curb the virus. Photo: DPA
Xi Jinping assures Malaysia’s Mahathir that China will minimise impact of coronavirus
- The Chinese president said strict measures had been put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus
- He also said in a phone call to Mahathir Mohamad that China will maintain this year’s development goals
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that the country has taken strict measures to curb the virus. Photo: DPA