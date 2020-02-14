A man was jailed for stealing more than 10,000 chickens from his company in Singapore. Photo: AP
Malaysian man gets 16 months’ jail for stealing more than 10,000 chickens from Singapore company
- The chicken distribution firm discovered the theft after two workers spotted major discrepancies in last year’s stock figures
- The 33-year-old sold the stolen chickens for about US$43,170 and used the earnings to settle his gambling debts and repay loans
Topic | Singapore
A man was jailed for stealing more than 10,000 chickens from his company in Singapore. Photo: AP