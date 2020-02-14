A group of people detained after a raid at a hotel in Makassar on February 13, 2020. Photo: AFP
Indonesian police raid hotels for unmarried lovers in Valentine’s Day crackdown
- The unlucky couples in Makassar city, on Sulawesi island, were let go after being given a lecture about the evils of premarital sex
- Makassar authorities also monitored stores to ensure they were not openly displaying condoms as if they were ‘snacks like chocolate’
