A group of people detained after a raid at a hotel in Makassar on February 13, 2020. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian police raid hotels for unmarried lovers in Valentine’s Day crackdown

  • The unlucky couples in Makassar city, on Sulawesi island, were let go after being given a lecture about the evils of premarital sex
  • Makassar authorities also monitored stores to ensure they were not openly displaying condoms as if they were ‘snacks like chocolate’
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:18pm, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A group of people detained after a raid at a hotel in Makassar on February 13, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesia