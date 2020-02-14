People queue to buy protective masks outside a shop in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 11, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vietnam blocks two cruise ships from docking to keep out coronavirus: reports
- The AIDAvita, a German-owned cruise liner, had made stops in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, state media said
- The Norwegian Jade was also denied permission to dock, passengers on board said in social media messages citing a letter from the captain
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
