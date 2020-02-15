Thai police officers arrest a suspected surrogate mother after a raid at a house in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Police via EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand to probe Chinese links to illegal surrogate birth services

  • Alleged ringleaders, Chinese couple Ran Zhao and Su Yingting, were arrested during police raid
  • Operation also uncovered eight surrogate mothers, a 22-day-old baby and a four-month-old baby
Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:00am, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Thai police officers arrest a suspected surrogate mother after a raid at a house in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Police via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thailand