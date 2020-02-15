Passengers react after they disembark from the MS Westerdam on February 14, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: passengers celebrate ‘best cruise ever’, after Westerdam ship docks at Cambodia
- The cruise ship spent two weeks at sea after five nations turned it away over coronavirus fears
- But the time stranded at sea was anything but uncomfortable, with passengers enjoying services such as free wine and three-course meals
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Passengers react after they disembark from the MS Westerdam on February 14, 2020. Photo: AP