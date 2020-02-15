Passengers disembark from the Westerdam cruise ship at the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on February 15, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: US passenger from Westerdam cruise ship infected, Malaysia confirms
- The 83-year-old woman flew to Malaysia with 144 fellow passengers after disembarking from the ship in Cambodia
- The Westerdam had been stranded at sea for two weeks after being blocked by five nations over coronavirus fears, until Cambodia allowed it to dock
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Passengers disembark from the Westerdam cruise ship at the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on February 15, 2020. Photo: Kyodo