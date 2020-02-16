People wearing protective face masks stand near the Rain Vortex at the Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore. The Ministry of Health has reported 75 coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms three new cases, taking total number of infections to 75
- Two of the new infections are linked to the Grace Assembly of God cluster, while the other is linked to a previous case
- Singapore’s health ministry said 19 have recovered while five patients are in critical condition
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
