Westerdam cruise ship passengers disembark at the port of Sihanoukville on February 14, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: no more Westerdam cruise ship passengers allowed into Malaysia, after US woman infected
- Further flights booked to transport the cruise passengers via Kuala Lumpur have been axed after a woman from the first flight tested positive
- Malaysia will also bar any cruise ship that has departed from or transited China to enter Malaysia, the deputy prime minister says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
