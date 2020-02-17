Westerdam cruise ship passengers disembark at the port of Sihanoukville on February 14, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: no more Westerdam cruise ship passengers allowed into Malaysia, after US woman infected

  • Further flights booked to transport the cruise passengers via Kuala Lumpur have been axed after a woman from the first flight tested positive
  • Malaysia will also bar any cruise ship that has departed from or transited China to enter Malaysia, the deputy prime minister says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Star Digital
Star Digital

Updated: 10:12am, 17 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Westerdam cruise ship passengers disembark at the port of Sihanoukville on February 14, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak