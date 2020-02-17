Crowds gather for a service at St. Joseph's Church in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore religious groups cancel worship services as clusters emerge

  • Sites of worship have been encouraged to air their services online following two clusters seen at churches
  • Some temples stopped short of axing services, but ramped up the cleaning of common areas and urged those feeling unwell to stay at home
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 11:42am, 17 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Crowds gather for a service at St. Joseph's Church in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak