Crowds gather for a service at St. Joseph's Church in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore religious groups cancel worship services as clusters emerge
- Sites of worship have been encouraged to air their services online following two clusters seen at churches
- Some temples stopped short of axing services, but ramped up the cleaning of common areas and urged those feeling unwell to stay at home
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Crowds gather for a service at St. Joseph's Church in Singapore. Photo: Reuters