The seven Singaporeans were charged with offences allegedly committed between 2010 and 2018. Photo: Handout
In Singapore, four men charged with conspiring to rape one another’s wives
- The charges relate to offences allegedly committed between 2010 and 2018. Three other men were also charged but their links to the other men were not clear
- Rape and sexual assault by penetration both carry a maximum punishment of 20 years’ jail
