Robert Kuok retains top spot on Malaysia’s rich list with US$11.5 billion, Forbes says
- Of the country’s 50 richest people, 22 saw their net worth decline from a year ago. An equal number were modestly better off
- The hardest hit was banking tycoon Teh Hong Piow, who had US$1.85 billion shaved off his wealth since the last list
