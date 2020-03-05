A postman disinfects packages received from overseas in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand disinfects mail received from abroad, as cases rise to 47

  • The move comes even as the World Health Organisation has said it is safe to receive post from badly affected nations, like China
  • Meanwhile, the kingdom on Thursday advised travellers arriving from virus-hit countries to self-quarantine for two weeks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Reuters and DPA

Updated: 9:05pm, 5 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A postman disinfects packages received from overseas in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak