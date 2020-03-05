A postman disinfects packages received from overseas in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thailand disinfects mail received from abroad, as cases rise to 47
- The move comes even as the World Health Organisation has said it is safe to receive post from badly affected nations, like China
- Meanwhile, the kingdom on Thursday advised travellers arriving from virus-hit countries to self-quarantine for two weeks
