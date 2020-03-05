Vietnamese fishermen were detained by the Indonesian authorities for illegal fishing in Natuna water on March 4, 2020. Photo: AFP
Indonesia detains ‘illegal’ Vietnamese fishing boats in islands off South China Sea
- The maritime ministry says five fishing boats and about 68 crew members were intercepted on Sunday near Indonesia’s Natuna islands
- The islands were the scene of a diplomatic spat between Indonesia and China earlier this year
Topic | Indonesia
Vietnamese fishermen were detained by the Indonesian authorities for illegal fishing in Natuna water on March 4, 2020. Photo: AFP