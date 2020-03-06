As of February 1, there were 38 Laotians, nationwide, facing deportation in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody. Photo: Reuters
Fear grows as Donald Trump administration moves to deport Laotian refugees
- Thousands of Laotians and Hmong people hold final deportation orders, but most remain in US because Laos refuses to recognise them as citizens
- Governments are still negotiating new repatriation agreement, but US is already funding reintegration programme for recent deportees
Topic | Laos
As of February 1, there were 38 Laotians, nationwide, facing deportation in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody. Photo: Reuters