Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has resigned, saying she wanted to return to her work as a human-rights activist. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief resigns, says new PM ‘fully supportive’ of ongoing 1MDB action

  • Latheefa Koya was appointed by ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad’s government
  • Her resignation comes days after new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office, with Attorney General Tommy Thomas also resigning last week.
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:15pm, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has resigned, saying she wanted to return to her work as a human-rights activist. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysia