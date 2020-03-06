Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has resigned, saying she wanted to return to her work as a human-rights activist. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief resigns, says new PM ‘fully supportive’ of ongoing 1MDB action
- Latheefa Koya was appointed by ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad’s government
- Her resignation comes days after new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office, with Attorney General Tommy Thomas also resigning last week.
Topic | Malaysia
