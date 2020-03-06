Philippine health secretary Francisco Duque speaks during a media briefing about the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. The country has recorded its fifth confirmed case. Photo: AP
Philippines reports first local case of coronavirus transmission, as confirmed cases rise to five
- A man who had not travelled outside the Philippines contracted Covid-19, while another man who visited Tokyo tested positive
- The three earlier cases in the Philippines involved Chinese visitors, including a man who died from the disease
