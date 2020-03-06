Philippine health secretary Francisco Duque speaks during a media briefing about the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. The country has recorded its fifth confirmed case. Photo: AP
Philippines reports first local case of coronavirus transmission, as confirmed cases rise to five

  • A man who had not travelled outside the Philippines contracted Covid-19, while another man who visited Tokyo tested positive
  • The three earlier cases in the Philippines involved Chinese visitors, including a man who died from the disease
DPA and Bloomberg

Updated: 3:07pm, 6 Mar, 2020

