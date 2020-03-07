Facebook has already closed its Shanghai office until further notice, while employees in Italy and South Korea have been encouraged to work from home. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: Facebook shuts Singapore and London offices after employee tests positive

  • Affected areas at premises in Asian city state closed for ‘deep cleaning’ after staff member at Marina One site diagnosed with Covid-19
  • Employee had also visited tech giant’s London offices, which are being closed until Monday
