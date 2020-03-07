Commuters wear protective masks inside a passenger bus in Quezon City, on February 29, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Duterte to declare health emergency as outbreak widens in Philippines

  • Health authorities report a sixth case, the wife of a man who was infected without a history of travel
  • All government agencies have been asked to take ‘critical, urgent’ measures to curb the spread of the virus, an official says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Reuters and DPA

Updated: 7:38pm, 7 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Commuters wear protective masks inside a passenger bus in Quezon City, on February 29, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak