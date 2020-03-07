A worker checks the temperature of passengers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysia turns away cruise ship, as cases rise to 93
- The 10 new patients are all close contacts of Patient 33, Malaysia’s health director general says
- Patient 33 was a close contact of Patient 26, an official from sovereign wealth fund Khazanah described as an ‘extraordinary spreader’
