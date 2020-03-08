The Costa Fortuna cruise ship near Phuket, Thailand. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia imposes blanket ban on cruise ships after Costa Fortuna turned away

  • In recent days, both Malaysia and Thailand barred the Costa Fortuna cruise ship – carrying about 2,000 people, including dozens of Italians – from docking
  • Local Penang politician told media that Costa Fortuna would now chart a course for neighbouring Singapore
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Today Online and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:59pm, 8 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Costa Fortuna cruise ship near Phuket, Thailand. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak