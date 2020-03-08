The Costa Fortuna cruise ship near Phuket, Thailand. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia imposes blanket ban on cruise ships after Costa Fortuna turned away
- In recent days, both Malaysia and Thailand barred the Costa Fortuna cruise ship – carrying about 2,000 people, including dozens of Italians – from docking
- Local Penang politician told media that Costa Fortuna would now chart a course for neighbouring Singapore
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
