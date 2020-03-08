Travellers wearing protective masks at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 12 new cases, taking total number of infections to 150
- Elsewhere in Asia, Vietnam confirms new cases tied to London-Hanoi flight, shattering the sense that the country had contained the spread of the virus
- Bangladesh confirms first three infections, Malaysia identifies six more cases, taking total number of infections to 99, while Indonesia’s total rises to six
