Coronavirus: Italian cruise ship Costa Fortuna to dock in Singapore
- The vessel, carrying about 2,000 people, including dozens of Italians, was refused entry to Phuket and Penang over virus concerns
- Passengers entering the city state would have to undergo temperature screening, while some may have to do a swab test for the illness
