Incoming passengers from coronavirus ‘danger zones’ queue up to have their temperatures taken and health assessed at an airport in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand asks visitors from outbreak ‘danger zones’ to prove they’re not infected
- The new rule includes a 14-day quarantine period and applies to travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy
- It comes as officials announced a 44 per cent drop in tourist numbers and a government minister denied hoarding face masks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
