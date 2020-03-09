A laboratory technician demonstrates a coronavirus test in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore reverses decision to waive treatment fees for visitors as cases hit 160

  • Elsewhere in Asia, Brunei confirms its first case and number of infections rises in Indonesia and Malaysia
  • Diplomats have flown out of North Korea, where not a single case has been reported but strict rules have been imposed
Updated: 10:27pm, 9 Mar, 2020

