A laboratory technician demonstrates a coronavirus test in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore reverses decision to waive treatment fees for visitors as cases hit 160
- Elsewhere in Asia, Brunei confirms its first case and number of infections rises in Indonesia and Malaysia
- Diplomats have flown out of North Korea, where not a single case has been reported but strict rules have been imposed
