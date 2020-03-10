People wear masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus in Manila on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines reports 11 new cases as stocks of testing kits dwindle
- The country of 105 million had just 2,000 coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of people wanting to be diagnosed surged
- The shortage of diagnostic kits underscores resource constraints and the rising costs that countries face as the virus spreads globally
