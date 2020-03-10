Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during a visit at the Ereveld Menteng Pulo Dutch cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologises to Indonesia for ‘excessive violence’ during independence struggle
- During a state visit to Jakarta, King Willem-Alexander addressed ‘the pain and sorrow of the families affected’ by mass killings in the 1940s
- The Dutch government in 2013 publicly apologised to Indonesia but the king’s apology was the first by a Dutch monarch
Topic | Indonesia
Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during a visit at the Ereveld Menteng Pulo Dutch cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA