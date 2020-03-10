Debris of Malaysia Arilines flight MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine region in July 2014. Photo: EPA
Malaysia Airlines MH17 trial: Dutch prosecutors claim Russian interference casts ‘dark shadow’ over proceedings
- Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board
- ‘There are clear indications that Russian security services are actively attempting to disrupt efforts to establish the truth,’ prosecutor tells court
