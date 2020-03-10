Passengers wearing face masks prepare to board fast boats bound for Nusa Penida. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: six Indonesians arrested for spreading ‘hoaxes’ online as infections rise to 27
- All six suspects are accused of violating laws banning the spread of misinformation, which carries as much as six years in prison
- Meanwhile, Korean Air Lines has warned outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
