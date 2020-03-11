People wearing protective face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak are pictured in the Indonesian city of Banda Aceh on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Indonesia reports first death, a foreign national
- The woman, a foreign national, had underlying medical conditions and was in a critical condition when admitted to hospital, a health official said
- It was not revealed where the woman was from or where she had died, but her home country’s embassy is aware of her death, the official said
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
