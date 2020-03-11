The Italian cruise ship Costa Fortuna is seen docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Italian cruise ship docked in Singapore forced to cancel next two voyages

  • The Costa Fortuna had been expected to set sail on Tuesday for a weeklong cruise to Thailand and Malaysia, followed by a one-way trip to Savona in Italy
  • It had originally docked in the city state after being turned away by other ports over fears of a virus outbreak, despite having no confirmed cases aboard
Updated: 3:49pm, 11 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak