Indonesian women attending a religious lecture on marriage without dating at a mosque in Bekasi, on the eastern border of the capital Jakarta. Photo: AFP
In Indonesia, more young singles are turning to marriage without dating

  • The practice known as taaruf, or introduction, is derided as old-fashioned but its resurgence is seen as a reaction against fears of a breakdown in traditional values
  • A movement called Indonesia Tanpa Pacaran (Indonesia without dating) is blossoming among young people, who make up about a quarter of the population
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:00am, 12 Mar, 2020

