Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte pictured delivering a speech in July last year. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to undergo testing
- Duterte does not have symptoms of the virus but has opted to undergo the test, his spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement
- It followed two of his key economic officials quarantining themselves after coming into contact with an infected person
