Ships pictured at anchor during sunrise in Singapore earlier this week. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore considers tapping reserves to help business ‘bleeding’ from outbreak
- In a Facebook post, the city state’s president said the government would ‘do the necessary’ when the public’s health and welfare were at stake
- Singapore last tapped into its reserves in January 2009, when the country faced its worst recession amid the global financial crisis
