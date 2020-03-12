Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Singapore's law and home affairs minister, pictured in 2018. Photo: AFP
Singapore warns Facebook user over ‘threat’ to throw egg at law minister

  • The 21-year-old who said he wanted to egg K Shanmugam is already serving a three-year prison sentence for unconnected drug offences
  • In March last year, he posted on Facebook that he would like to emulate the actions of an Australian teen who had hit a senator with an egg
Updated: 11:59am, 12 Mar, 2020

