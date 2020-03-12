A rising pool of wealthy Asian families and philanthropists are defying social norms in a bid to improve and destigmatize the business of death and dying. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Asia’s wealthy defy stigma to invest in death, in search of guaranteed returns

  • The business of death and dying has long been taboo across much of Asia, but a rising pool of wealthy investors are now looking to destigmatize the industry
  • Some Singapore-based funds are investing hundreds of millions of dollars into a sector that offers more profit ‘the faster people die’
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:56pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A rising pool of wealthy Asian families and philanthropists are defying social norms in a bid to improve and destigmatize the business of death and dying. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore