Thai Buddhist monks wear face masks to protect from the coronavirus in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases linked to Hong Kong tourist

  • The new patients are a group of friends who appear to have passed the virus to each other after one of their number was first infected
  • Officials stressed the foreign source of the group infection and announced they were stepping up travel restrictions for visitors from ‘dangerous’ areas
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Thai Buddhist monks wear face masks to protect from the coronavirus in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak