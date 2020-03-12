Thai Buddhist monks wear face masks to protect from the coronavirus in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases linked to Hong Kong tourist
- The new patients are a group of friends who appear to have passed the virus to each other after one of their number was first infected
- Officials stressed the foreign source of the group infection and announced they were stepping up travel restrictions for visitors from ‘dangerous’ areas
