A man wearing a face mask pictured on Saloma Link Bridge in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysia calls for mass gatherings to be suspended as 12 cases linked to Islamic conference

  • Authorities in the country are tracking about 5,000 citizens who took part in the gathering of Islamic missionaries from February 28 to March 1
  • Meanwhile, Malaysia’s religious affairs minister issued guidelines for holding Friday prayers at mosques in a bid to curb the spread of the virus
Updated: 3:55pm, 12 Mar, 2020

