A man wearing a face mask pictured on Saloma Link Bridge in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysia calls for mass gatherings to be suspended as 12 cases linked to Islamic conference
- Authorities in the country are tracking about 5,000 citizens who took part in the gathering of Islamic missionaries from February 28 to March 1
- Meanwhile, Malaysia’s religious affairs minister issued guidelines for holding Friday prayers at mosques in a bid to curb the spread of the virus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
