Amanda Yeo Pei Min (left) and her ex-lover Leong Wei Guo. Photo: Today Online
Singapore jails woman and ex-lover over plot to kill her estranged husband
- Amanda Yeo Pei Min conspired with her boyfriend Leong Wei Guo to sabotage her then-husband’s car in an attempt to cause his death
- Yeo, the mastermind of the plot, had instructed Leong on how to damage the vehicle. The pair were jailed five and four months respectively
Topic | Singapore
