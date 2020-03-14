Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir: I want to retire but it is my duty to fight on
- Mahathir said he will wait and see how Muhyiddin deals with graft-tainted ruling coalition leaders, before deciding on mending ties with the PM
- He said the US should ‘think twice’ before returning the 1MDB funds to Malaysia, as the party accused of corruption was back in power
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
