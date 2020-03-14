Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet (top) and Sukhoi Su-34 bomber perform during the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
US sanction threat spurred Indonesia to drop Russia, China weapons deals
- Indonesia recently decided against moving ahead with a plan to procure 11 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jets and several Chinese naval patrol vessels
- The moves shows how the US is having some success – at times by using economic levers – deterring countries from dealing with Russia and China
