Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: AP
Viral reports that Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak took ‘second wife’ prompt woman to file police complaint

  • The woman, identified as Noorhaiza Abdullah, claimed a Facebook page had uploaded a picture of her with Najib, alluding that they had married
  • Noorhaiza said she lodged the report for fear of her own safety while urging the police to take action against the Facebook user
Updated: 6:15pm, 15 Mar, 2020

