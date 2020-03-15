Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: AP
Viral reports that Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak took ‘second wife’ prompt woman to file police complaint
- The woman, identified as Noorhaiza Abdullah, claimed a Facebook page had uploaded a picture of her with Najib, alluding that they had married
- Noorhaiza said she lodged the report for fear of her own safety while urging the police to take action against the Facebook user
