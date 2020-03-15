Pedestrians wearing face mask in a shopping district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 190 new cases, Singapore tightens border controls
- Malaysia’s infections soar to 428, more than any other Asean country, and most new cases are linked to religious event at mosque near Kuala Lumpur
- All travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to Asean countries, Japan, Switzerland or UK will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice
