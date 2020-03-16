Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has said the opposition lacks a majority in parliament and will not have the votes to remove the new prime minister in a no-confidence vote. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir blames Anwar for PH collapse, says vote to oust Muhyiddin will fail

  • The former prime minister said the Pakatan Harapan coalition lacked the votes to remove the current government
  • He said long-time rival Anwar Ibrahim ‘has always been campaigning to get me to resign earlier’
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg
Updated: 2:48pm, 16 Mar, 2020

