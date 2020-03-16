A soldier checks the temperature of a motorist at a checkpoint before entering Manila. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Philippines imposes home quarantine on entire Luzon island, affecting more than 50 million people
- The measures, if implemented fully, would be among the strictest in place in Asia, as the country grapples to contain an outbreak with 140 confirmed cases
- Existing measures include lockdown of Metropolitan Manila that came into effect at the weekend, stringent immigration curbs and ban on mass gatherings
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
