A soldier checks the temperature of a motorist at a checkpoint before entering Manila. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines imposes home quarantine on entire Luzon island, affecting more than 50 million people

  • The measures, if implemented fully, would be among the strictest in place in Asia, as the country grapples to contain an outbreak with 140 confirmed cases
  • Existing measures include lockdown of Metropolitan Manila that came into effect at the weekend, stringent immigration curbs and ban on mass gatherings
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:35pm, 16 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A soldier checks the temperature of a motorist at a checkpoint before entering Manila. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE