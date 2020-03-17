The Philippine Stock Exchange in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Metro Manila, has become the first in the world to close indefinitely in response to the coronavirus outbreak. This comes as a month-long lockdown of the Philippine capital took effect. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Philippines closes financial markets indefinitely amid pandemic
- The Philippine Stock Exchange is the first to suspend trade until further notice to halt the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak
- This comes as President Rodrigo Duterte widened a month-long lockdown of Manila to the entire island of Luzon, home to 57 million people
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Philippine Stock Exchange in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Metro Manila, has become the first in the world to close indefinitely in response to the coronavirus outbreak. This comes as a month-long lockdown of the Philippine capital took effect. Photo: Bloomberg