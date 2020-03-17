A dog waits for its owner at a public housing estate in Singapore. With fewer dogs and cats being adopted, shelters that are already full or close to being full are unable to take in new animals. Photo: Reuters
Singapore animal shelters full as pet adoption drives cancelled because of coronavirus
- With fewer dogs and cats being adopted, most shelters are unable to take in more animals and have also seen a drop in donations
- Other reasons for the fall in adoptions include paranoia that pets could carry Covid-19, fewer people going out, and financial concerns
