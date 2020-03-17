A man wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak carries a kitten on his rucksack in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore start-up thinks cat leukaemia drug could be Covid-19 cure
- The drug, known as Retromad1, has proven effective in treating feline infectious peritonitis virus, which is deadly to cats
- It was designed to inhibit an enzyme which dengue, Ebola, HIV and coronaviruses use to infect their host
