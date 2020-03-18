Singapore Airlines will operate only 50 per cent of its scheduled capacity up to the end of April. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines to cut flight capacity by 50 per cent as travel bans multiply

  • The carrier is suspending additional services across its network up to the end of April
  • Tickets for affected flights will be converted to an open ticket that only needs to be completed by March 31, 2021
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 11:08am, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore Airlines will operate only 50 per cent of its scheduled capacity up to the end of April. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE