A worker sprays disinfectant in mosque amid the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia. Thousands of Muslim pilgrims have gathered in Gowa, near the provincial city of Makassar. Photo: Reuters
Over 8,000 Muslim pilgrims gather in Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears
- The pilgrims have gathered in Gowa, near Makassar, for an event organised by Tablighi Jama’at, a global movement of evangelical Muslims
- A similar meeting in Malaysia last week resulted in over 500 Covid-19 infections
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A worker sprays disinfectant in mosque amid the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia. Thousands of Muslim pilgrims have gathered in Gowa, near the provincial city of Makassar. Photo: Reuters